Entire schedule of Puri Rath Yatra 2021 rituals released; Check details

Puri: The entire schedule of Rath Yatra 2021 of Lord Jagannath and his siblings has been finanlised. The schedule was finalised during an important meeting of the Chhattisa Nijog held on Sunday.

The meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar finalised the special rituals of Snana Purnima, Niladri Bije, Gundicha Yatra, Bahuda, Suna Besha and Adhar Pana.

Check the detail timetable of the Puri Rath Yatra 2021:

Snana Purnima (June 24):

Mangalaparna: From 1 AM

Pahandi: Till 4 AM

Hati Besha: From 11 AM onwards

Bahuda Pahandi: Between 5 PM and 8 PM

Gundicha Yatra (July 12):

Pahandi: From 8.30 AM

Chera Panhara: From 2 PM

Pulling of Chariots: From 3 PM

Bahuda Yatra (July 20):

Pahandi: From 12 PM to 2.30 PM

Pulling of chariots: From 4 PM.

Suna Besha (July 21):

Rituals to be conducted between 4 PM and 5. 30 PM

Adhar Pana (July 22):

Rituals to be completed by 8 PM

Niladri Bije (July 23):

Pahandi: Between 4 PM and 10 PM

It is to be noted here that the temple administration has decided to conduct the Rath Yatra without the participation of devotees in the wake of coronavirus.

The SJTA has decided to conduct the Covid test (RTPCR) of the sevayats in four stages. The COVID tests will be conducted before Snana Yatra, before Gundicha Yatra, before Bahuda Yatra and lastly and 15 days after the Niladri Bije.