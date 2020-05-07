Ensure RT-PCR tests before allowing Odia migrants to enter State: Orissa HC directs State govt
Cuttack: Orissa High Court directed State government on Thursday to ensure that people who want to return to Odisha undergo RT-PCR tests first before coming to the State.
Hearing a PIL filed by petitioner Narayan C Jena, the High Court asked the State government to do the RT-PCR tests of the people who want to return to Odisha first then allow them to return only if they test negative for the virus.
The court has asked the State government to conduct the test of the people in the respective States where they are presently staying. Besides, it has ordered to bear the expenses of the RT-PCR tests.
Petitioner Narayan C Jena tells @Kalingatv that Orissa High Court today directed State govt to do RT-PCR tests of people wanting to come from outside the state. “If RT-PCR tests will confirm them to be COVID negative, they can be allowed to return”, Mr Jena said on HC directive pic.twitter.com/BLiSRBYexR
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 7, 2020