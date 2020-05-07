RT-PCR tests first before entering Odisha

Ensure RT-PCR tests before allowing Odia migrants to enter State: Orissa HC directs State govt

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Orissa High Court directed State government on Thursday to ensure that people who want to return to Odisha undergo RT-PCR tests first before coming to the State.

Hearing a PIL filed by petitioner Narayan C Jena, the High Court asked the State government to do the RT-PCR tests of the people who want to return to Odisha first then allow them to return only if they test negative for the virus.

The court has asked the State government to conduct the test of the people in the respective States where they are presently staying. Besides, it has ordered to bear the expenses of the RT-PCR tests.

