Engrossed In PUBG Game, Youth Run Over By Speeding Train In Khurda Dist Of Odisha

Tangi: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old student was run over by a speeding train while he was engrossed in playing PUBG on his mobile phone near Gangadharpur railway station under Balugaon police limits in Khurda district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Behera, son of Prashant Behera of Nairi village under Balugaon police limits.

According to sources, Sushant was playing PUBG on his mobile phone while standing near the railway tracks. He was so engrossed that he could not hear a speeding train coming and the train run over him.

He was rescued by a team of Gangadharpur firefighters in a critical condition and was rushed to Tangi Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Tangi police arrived at the medical, seized the body, and started an investigation into the matter.