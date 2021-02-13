English to be taught from Class I in Odisha government schools: Minister
Bhubaneswar: English will be taught from Class I in the government Schools of Odisha from the next academic year, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das on Saturday.
“It has been decided to introduce English from Class I in the government Schools of the State to improve their English standard. Preliminary, it will be introduced in the schools across 30 districts of Odisha selected to be developed as the Centre of Excellence”, said the Minister.