Engineering student’s body found in Bhubaneswar, family donates his eyes

Bhubaneswar: Yet another incident of suicide has been reported from the State Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, today as the body of an engineering student was found in a rented house near the Poonama Gate area under Lingaraj Police station limits here.

The deceased has been identified as Sidharth Nayak, a final year student of engineering and a native of Tirtol area in Jagatsinghpur district. Besides, his father is identified as Kishor Nayak, a teacher by profession.

According to reports, Sidharth’s room door was locked for hours and as he did not respond to any calls the local people informed the police suspecting something fishy. Soon the police reached the spot, broke open the room door and recovered Sidharth’s body.

Later, the body was sent to Bhubaneswar’s Capital hospital for postmortem. However, the reason behind he taking such a drastic step is yet to be known.

In the meantime, Sidharth’s parents have expressed their willingness to donate his eyes, said sources. After such decision from Sidharth’s parents, people have praised their novel gesture, which will contribute in giving light to someone’s life.

In a similar kind of incident, a hanging body of a 22-year-old girl was recovered from a lodge under Kumbharpada Police Station limits of Puri Town on September 11. In her suicide note, she had reportedly expressed her willingness to donate her organs.