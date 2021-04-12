Engineering student meets watery grave in Keonjhar of Odisha

By WCE 5
engineering student drowns in keonjhar
File Photo: Representational image

Keonjhar: In a sad incident, an engineer student drowned in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday. He was a student of the Government Engineering College of Keonjhar.

The deceased has been identified as Saswat Mohapatra, a 2nd year student of the Mechanical Department at the Govt. Engineering College.

As per reports, Saswat had gone to take bathe to a pond near Jamunalia area under Town PS limit along with two other friends. While his friends were sitting on edge of the pond, he went inside the water and drowned.

After getting information, the fire service personnel reached the spot and fished out the body from the water and sent it to Keonjhar District Head Quarter Hospital for autopsy.

As per reports, some students have complained that there was water scarcity problem in the College. However, the College authorities have refuted the allegation.

