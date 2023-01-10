Engineering student kidnap from Bhubaneswar, investigation underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident an engineering student, has been kidnapped from Khandagiri area of Bhubaneshwar, said reliable reports.

The boy was studying in the first year of a private engineering college in Khandagiri area of the capital city of Odisha.

The boy was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Jatni a place near Bhubaneswar under Khurda district of Odisha.

The kidnapped boy has been identified as Pritam Sarangi. He was kidnapped from in front of his college in a Bullet. A case was filed with the Khandagiri police station.

The boy was kidnapper at 9 in the evening and was found at 12 am by the police. The kidnapper has also been nabbed.

Further investigation underway.