Engineering student kidnap from Bhubaneswar, investigation underway

A girl an engineering student has been kidnapped from Khandagiri area of Bhubaneshwar, said reliable reports. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
14 year kidnapped in up
Image Credit : The Hans India ( Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident an engineering student, has been kidnapped from Khandagiri area of Bhubaneshwar, said reliable reports.

The boy was studying in the first year of a private engineering college in Khandagiri area of the capital city of Odisha.

The boy was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Jatni a place near Bhubaneswar under Khurda district of Odisha.

Related News

Odisha based Sculptor creates miniature hockey trophy inside…

Hockey World Cup: Schools, colleges closed post 2 pm in…

SCB all set for any casualties during opening ceremony of…

Loot from MoBus in Bhubaneswar yet again, thief caught

The kidnapped boy has been identified as Pritam Sarangi. He was kidnapped from in front of his college in a Bullet. A case was filed with the Khandagiri police station.

The boy was kidnapper at 9 in the evening and was found at 12 am by the police. The kidnapper has also been nabbed.

Further investigation underway.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.