Umerkote: Anything can be defeated by a person having a strong will. If a person has willingness to showcase something new, it takes the person to the peak of success.

Subashis Sahu, an engineering student from Umerkote of Nabarangpur district in Odisha has showcased his talent by building an aircraft. He is a BTech student in Centurion University of Bhubaneswar. His father, Rabindra Kumar Sahu, is a government employee and mother, Sujata Sahu, a housewife.

Subashis was always looking for something new in the field of technology. His journey into this particular field of interest started when he was a child. He was gifted a toy plane by his maternal grandfather and he was very anxious to know how it could fly.

During the coronavirus pandemic when the world was locked down, many people went back to their respective field of interest to explore it more. The lockdown turned out to be a boon for Subashis, the real life ‘Hawaizaada’.

‘Hawaizaada’ is a Bollywood movie starring Ayushman Khurana as the lead. The plot of this movie is similar to Subashis’s real life as in both the instances a common man built an aircraft.

When Subashis was at home during the lockdown period attending his online classes, he kept ordering various aircraft essentials online. After his classes, he used to take out time to get involved into his passion to build the aircraft. He was successful in making the aircraft fly after a number of attempts.

He has different plans for his future such as making an aircraft using 3G, 4G and GSM systems. Later, he also wishes to build an air ambulance.

Although Subashis’s parents were not up for his decision to go into this field but now are very happy with his success. “My parents were overjoyed when the plane took off. There is a lot of support from the family now”, said an elated Subashis.