Engineering student found dead inside hostel room in Rayagada

Rayagada: A student of a private engineering college was found hanging in the Bhujabala area under the Chandili police station of Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The deceased was identified as Pritam Pradhan (21), a third-year student of the Agriculture department and a resident of Sambalpur.

According to sources, some students of the college found him hanging inside a room in the hostel. They immediately informed the higher authorities about the incident. The college authorities rushed him to Rayagada District General Hospital. However, Pritam was declared brought dead by the doctor.

After receiving information about the incident, police also reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter. However, the reason behind taking such extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.