Engineering student commits suicide on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An engineering student allegedly committed suicide on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar City on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ratikant Das.

Ratikant, a native of the Banapur area in the Khurda district, was studying at a private Engineering College in Chandaka area. However, he allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, informed sources.

A woman admitted Ratikant to a hospital for treatment, but he died while undergoing treatment, added the sources.

While the exact reason that forces the Engineering student to take the drastic step is yet to be known, the Chandaka Police has started a probe into the alleged suicide case.