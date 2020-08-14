Bike Looters Odisha
Bike Looters Odisha

Engineering Student Among 5 Bike Looters Arrested In Odisha’s Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Kendrapara Police today busted a gang of looters and arrested five persons who were involved in stealing bikes. As many as 25 stolen bikes have been seized from their possession.

A joint team of Town police and Sadar police conducted raids on the spot about which they had got a tip off.

The Bikes Seized By Kendrapara Police

They followed a CCTV footage obtained from the spot of the loot and busted the gang. One of the looters is believed to be an engineering student.

