Kendrapara: Kendrapara Police today busted a gang of looters and arrested five persons who were involved in stealing bikes. As many as 25 stolen bikes have been seized from their possession.

A joint team of Town police and Sadar police conducted raids on the spot about which they had got a tip off.

They followed a CCTV footage obtained from the spot of the loot and busted the gang. One of the looters is believed to be an engineering student.