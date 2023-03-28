Engineering girl student found hanging in hostel room in Jajpur, family members allege ragging

Jajpur: An engineering student was found hanging in her hostel at Government Polytechnic in Jajpur on Tuesday morning.

The deceased student has been identified as Rosalin Patra, a resident of Sendhapur villahe in Jenapur of Jajpur district.

Some fellow students found Rosalin hanging at her hostel room . She was a third-year student of electronics and communication engineering at the college. She has recently got through four campuses.

Family members of Rosalin have alleged that her roommate and some others students use to rag her and she took an extreme step. Rosalin had informed her parents regarding all this.

On being informed about the incident, the Korei police station reached the spot and have started an investigation.