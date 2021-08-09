Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from today

By WCE 7
engineering colleges reopen in odisha
Representational Image ( Credit: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: All the Technical Universities in Odisha will reopen today for the final year students. The Skill Development and Technical Education Department announced regarding the reopening of colleges earlier on Sunday.

Reports said that all the technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics and diploma institutions and ITIs across the state will reopen their respective institutions for the final year students only under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for the concerned institutions to follow while reopening the educational institutions. Maintaining social distancing, usage of mask and regular sanitization of classrooms and laboratories have been made mandatory. The students and staff were asked to ensure complete vaccination before rejoining the classes.

Related News

Student’s body recovered from Jobra barrage in…

Youth Beaten Mercilessly For Passing Comments In Sambalpur…

Those who have received double doses of Covid vaccines or have Covid negative report will be allowed to attend classes.

The hostels of the Technical Universities have also been permitted to reopen across the State from tomorrow following the Covid guidelines.

You might also like
State

Fuel prices remain constant for fourth consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol…

State

Odisha sees a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases with 886 new infections

State

Odisha: Police raids gambling den in Koraput, 17 detained

State

264 new COVID positive, 231 recovery cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.