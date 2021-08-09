Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: All the Technical Universities in Odisha will reopen today for the final year students. The Skill Development and Technical Education Department announced regarding the reopening of colleges earlier on Sunday.

Reports said that all the technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics and diploma institutions and ITIs across the state will reopen their respective institutions for the final year students only under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for the concerned institutions to follow while reopening the educational institutions. Maintaining social distancing, usage of mask and regular sanitization of classrooms and laboratories have been made mandatory. The students and staff were asked to ensure complete vaccination before rejoining the classes.

Those who have received double doses of Covid vaccines or have Covid negative report will be allowed to attend classes.

The hostels of the Technical Universities have also been permitted to reopen across the State from tomorrow following the Covid guidelines.