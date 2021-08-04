Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from August 9

Bhubaneswar: All the Technical universities to reopen in Odisha from August 9 for final year students, informs Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

The hostels are also allowed to reopen in entire Odisha from August 9 following Covid-19 protocols.

The Government is pleased to announce that considering the improvement of Covid-19 situation in the state, the government is pleased to direct that all the technical universities, engineering and professional colleges,polytechnics and diploma institutions and ITIs in the state, under the administrative control of the skill development and technical education department , to reopen their respective institutions for the final year students with effect from 09.08.2021 following prior COVID-19 protocols and SOP (Standard Operating Procedure).

The institutions are directed to follow the Social distancing and proper sanitization regularly. Physical classroom teaching will be allowed from 09.08.2021 (Monday) after all precautionary measures such as complete sanitisation and disinfection of classrooms, laboratories, hostels.