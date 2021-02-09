Engineering Colleges In Odisha To Reopen From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha government on Tuesday announced that all technical and professional institutions across the State will reopen from tomorrow.

Though every ITI, polytechnic, engineering colleges, and other professional institutions will reopen from tomorrow for official works, the physical mode of classes of the students would begin only from February 17.

The educational institutions have been directed to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly.

It is to be noted that the physical teaching of students of classes of IX, X, XI, and XII have already started.

Similarly, the Anganwadi centres across the State also have started functioning.

The School and Mass Education department, on the other hand, has announced that it is preparing a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to reopen schools for Class 1 to 8.

