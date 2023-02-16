Engineer Sweta suicide case: Boyfriend arrested from Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a significant development in software engineer Sweta Utkal Kumari suicide case, the Commissonerate Police has arrested her alleged boyfriend Soumyajeet Mohapatra from his house in Bansidhar Nagar in Sambalpur late Wednesday night.

To recall, Sweta was found hanging inside her apartment in Sailashree Vihar area in Bhubaneswar on August 21, 2022. Police have reportedly seized a diary from the house, in which it has been mentioned that she was in a relationship with Soumyajeet, who hails from Sambalpur. The software engineer hailed from Bhadrak and was working as a Technology Analyst with Infosys here.

Moreover, Sweta’s call records revealed that she had called Soumyajit 15 times half an hour before her death. An audio of a conversation between the couple had gone viral in which Soumyajeet was heard verbally abusing Sweta.

The techie’s family, devastated by the sudden death of her daughter, blamed Soumyajit Mohapatra for it. Shweta’s father alleged that Soumyajit forced his daughter to commit suicide. He was abusing my daughter physically, mentally, and financially. He was blackmailing my daughter by threatening to make her photo viral. My daughter committed suicide as she could not tolerate the torture anymore.