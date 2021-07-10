Engineer killed in car accident on Bhubaneswar-Khordha road, 5 critical

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident an engineer was killed in an accident that took place yesterday night in the Khordha-Bhubaneswar road late in the night. Another 5 persons have sustained critical injury in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as engineer Santosh Kumar Samantray of Khordha town. His son, who was sitting by his side in the car, has sustained critical injury.

As per reports, the severe accident took place on night of Friday near Janla Police station in the Bhubaneswar-Khordha road in Odisha. A car was coming speedily from Khordha towards Bhubaneswar that hit the road divider and landed on the other side of the road and hit another car that was going from Bhubaneswar to Khordha. As a result Samantray, who was returning Khordha from Bhubaneswar died.

After getting information, Janla Police reached the spot, rescued the injured person of both the vehicles and sent in 108 Ambulance to AIIMS for treatment.

Also read: Last surviving Devadasi of Lord Jagannath Parasamani passes away