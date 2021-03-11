Engine Of Goods Train Catches Fire In Odisha

Keonjhar: Engine of a goods train caught fire near Barbil railway station in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday. The fire mishap reportedly took place while the train was on its way to Balani siding.

According to reports, the goods train halted at the Barbil station at around 2.35 PM. However, massive fire broke out in the engine of the train.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the inferno might have been caused due to a short-circuit.

A team of Barbil Fire Fighters rushed to the station after getting information and doused the flame immediately. The on-time action of the firefighters averted a major mishap for sure.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the East Coast Railway zone is said to have started an investigation into the matter.

