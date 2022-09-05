Two Industrialists Arrested For Abusing Additional Chief Secretary, MSME

Engagement of bouncers with criminal record in bars of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack restricted

By Himanshu 0

Bhubaneswar: Bouncers can’t be engaged on duty in bars of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in Odisha for coming two months without prior verification of Police. Commissionerate Police has issued a set of restrictions in this regard that restricts employment of bouncers by the bar owners without prior police permission.

The order will be effective from September 7 and will remain in force for a period of 60 days up to November 5.

It is to be noted that earlier in the month of May, permission for the reopening of bars in Bhubaneswar were given that were closed for the last two years in the wake of Covid-19 cases in the capital city.

As per the rules, women below the age of 21 years cannot be engaged as dancers in bars. Only eight dancers were allowed to perform on the 10/12 ft dance floor, which is enclosed by a three feet railing.

