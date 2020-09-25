End of an era! Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam passes away at 74

By KalingaTV Bureau

Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam, passed away today. He was 74. Balasubramanyam who had tested positive for Covid-19 died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Balasubramanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he showed mild Covid-19 symptoms. However, he tested negative on September 13.

Related News

BMC Ward Officer Biswajit Manna Succumbs to COVID-19

Odisha Planning Board Deputy Chairman Sanjay Das Burma Tests…

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Sekhar Basu…

After Covid-19, Manish Sisodia diagnosed with Dengue

The hospital authorities had asked him to remain in home isolation but he wanted to stay in the hospital as his family members were worried for him.

He was put in life support after his condition deteriorated in the last 24 hours and breathed his last today.

His son, SP Charan, addressed the media and said, “My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him.”

You might also like
Nation

Shocking! Man Brutally Murders Wife In Front Of Child In Delhi

State

BMC Ward Officer Biswajit Manna Succumbs to COVID-19

State

Tirtol Bypoll Elections: Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 119 Cr Bridge Over Mahanadi

State

You can’t believe if you don’t see by yourself: Watch the viral video of this…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7