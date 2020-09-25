End of an era! Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam passes away at 74

Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam, passed away today. He was 74. Balasubramanyam who had tested positive for Covid-19 died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Balasubramanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he showed mild Covid-19 symptoms. However, he tested negative on September 13.

The hospital authorities had asked him to remain in home isolation but he wanted to stay in the hospital as his family members were worried for him.

He was put in life support after his condition deteriorated in the last 24 hours and breathed his last today.

His son, SP Charan, addressed the media and said, “My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him.”