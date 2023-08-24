Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Encounter in Puri of Odisha, dreaded criminal shot

Encounter in Puri district of Odisha, a dreaded criminal has been shot at and injured by the police on Thursday, said reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Encounter in Puri
Picture: IANS

Puri: Encounter in Puri district of Odisha, a dreaded criminal has been shot at and injured by the police on Thursday, said reports.

Reportedly, the encounter took place in Jagannath Basti under Kumbharpada police station under Puri district limits.

The encounter took place in the forest area in the backyard of the Loknath temple near Omkareshwara temple in Puri.

The dreaded criminal Pinaki Baral aka Nilu Barala has been shot at. A bullet hit Nilu’s left leg, said reliable reports.

Nilu has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Additional SP and DSP were present in the hospital.

