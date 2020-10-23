Do you know you can check your PF balance through missed call? Here’s how

Allotted to each employee of a company with PF (Provident Fund) account! You can easily access your PF (Provident Fund) profile with UAN and online passbook, transfer download request and adjustment. You need to log in to access the UAN homepage to reap the benefits of these properties. However, EPFO ​​(Employees Provident Fund Organization) is also provided with its customers a very easy and hassle-free service that helps them

Employees Provident Fund balance: How to check your EPF balance through missed call

Knowing the specifics of PF balance and final contribution. You do not even need to visit the official website of the EPFO to check that you can make a missed call anywhere, anytime. Enrolled EPFO members on UAN portal have to make a missed call from their registered mobile number on 011-22901406 to get their PF account details. But before that, make sure that your UAN number is linked to your bank account number, PAN card and Aadhaar card to check the PF account balance and other related specifics through missed call service.

How can I check my Employee Provident Fund account balance

For employees, whose Employees Provident Fund Account is maintained by the Employees Provident Fund Organization, there are four ways to check the balance – Umang App, EPFO ​​Portal, SMS or a missed calling. However, if the EPF account is maintained by the employer through a trust, he will have to request his employer for details of the Employees Provident Fund Account.

How can I check my EPF account balance on EPFO ​​portal

To check your EPFO ​​portal (Employees Provident Fund Account) balance on EPFO ​​portal. You must have an active universal account number. To check your balance, you need to go to https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in and enter your UAN and password. The website allows you to view and download your Employees Provident Fund Account details.

How can I check my EPF account balance using SMS facility?

To check the balance of your Employees Provident Fund Account, you need to send an SMS to 7738299899! Needs to send message in this format: EPFOHOHAN. To receive this message in a language other than English, the first three characters of the preferred language must be combined with the message. This feature is available in 10 languages, with English being the default language.

How can I check EPF account balance using missed call facility?

The EPFO member can check the balance of his EPF account (Employees Provident Fund Account) by sending a missed call on 011-22901406. However, to avail this facility, there are certain conditions that a member must satisfy. This includes an active universal account number. This service is free.

Key takeaways to consider

Mobile number must be enabled with UAN on the customer integrated portal.

The customer ensures that he has linked the UAN with the bank account number, Aadhaar card and PAN

How to check PF balance through missed call service?

The PF customers have to make a missed call from their registered mobile number on 01122901406. After two successful rings, the call will be automatically disconnected and instantly the customer will get an SMS on their registered mobile number, which contains details of PF balance and final contribution amount. It is a free service and does not require any fee to use the missed call facility.

(With inputs from srbpost.com)