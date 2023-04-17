Employee of private company dies due electrocution in Odisha

Talcher: In a tragic incident, a contractual employee of a private company has been electrocuted to death in Angul district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported in the late afternoon hours of Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a contractual electrician of Tata Company died due to electrocution while working on an electric pole when he was electrocuted.

The deceased electrician has been identified as Nagen Kumar Sahu.

The police has reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Further details awaited in this matter.