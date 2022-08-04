Employee Of Leading Web Portal In Odisha Commits Suicide!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an employee of a leading web portal in Odisha has been found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, the mutilated body of the youth has been recovered from the railway tracks near Patia by the Government Railway Police (GRP)

The deceased has been identified as Partha Narayan Das. He was employed as the visual editor in the English web portal of a leading channel in Odisha.

The GRP has recovered the employee I-Card near the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Capital Hospital.

The family of the deceased have however alleged that it is a case of murder and not suicide.

Further details awaited in this connection.