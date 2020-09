Bhubaneswar: Eminent litterateur Prof Bauribandhu Kar breathed his last at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

He was 70-year-old.

He was born on September 12, 1951, in Kabirpur village in Jajpur district, Kar was the head of the Department of Odia at Berhampur University in the year 1998.

He was an acclaimed author, columnist, novelist and a critic, Kar has written several books including ‘Odia Sahityara Itihasa’, ‘Odia Prabandha Sahitya’, ‘Swadhinata Parabarti Odia Upanyasa’, ‘Subarna Samalochana’, ‘Abhinandana Grantha’, ‘Samalochana Bharati’, ‘Chintana Anuchintana’, ‘Nana Alochana’ and ‘Surendra Samikhya’.