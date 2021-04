Bhubaneswar: Eminent Ollywood film editor Ravi Shankar Pattnaik breathed his last on Thursday morning.

He has worked in popular movies like Suna Chadei, AndhaDiganata, Sesha Srabana,Manini, Pua Mora Jagatajita, Aarati, Mahasati Sabatri, Jeeban Sangram, Sankha Sindur, Danda Balunga, Sabu Mayare Baya, Bada Bhauja, Badhu Nirupama, Kanyadan,and Nala Damayanti. He debuted as an editor with ‘Abhiman’ in 1977.

Pattnaik also edited about 15 Hindi films, also worked in Telugu and Bengali film industry.

He had received won the prestigious Jayadev Samman in 2019 for his lifetime.

