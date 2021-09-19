Eminent litterateur Manorama Mohapatra’s mortal remains consigned to flames with full State Honours

Puri: The mortal remains of eminent litterateur Manorama Mohapatra was consigned to flames with full State honours at Puri Swargadwar on Sunday.

Pradeep Mahapatra, the eldest son of Manorama lighted the funeral pyre in presence of noted personalities including Puri Collector Samarth Verma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh and other officials.

The 87-year-old author and former Editor of Odia daily ‘The Samaja’ was admitted at Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment after she complained of chest pain. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment yesterday. She is survived by two daughters and two sons.

Mohapatra, who was an eminent author, columnist, public speaker, editor and social worker, was born on June 10, 1934. She had written more than 40 books and novels. ‘Juar Jeiunthi Uthe’, a collection of revolutionary poems on women empowerment, was her first book. This was published in 1960.

Manorama’s father Padma Bhushan Dr Rath was a noted freedom fighter and president of Lok Sevak Mandal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among several eminent personalities who condoled Manorama’s death.