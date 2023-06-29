Eminent litterateur, ‘Kadambini’ editor Dr Iti Samanta felicitated with Times Power Women Odisha-2023

Bhubaneswar: Dr Iti Samanta, eminent litterateur and editor of Odisha’s highest circulated monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ was felicitated with the ‘Times Power Women Odisha-2023’ honour in a glittering event on Wednesday in the capital city of Odisha. Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal felicitated her with the award on this occasion.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganesh Lal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Educationist Omkar Nath Mohanty were the guests of honour on this occasion.

Dr. Iti Samanta, prominent writer, columnist, film producer and editor of ‘Kadambini’ magazine was awarded ‘Times Power Women Odisha-2023’ for ‘Eminent Columnist & Designer enriching Odia Language and Culture’. She is dedicated towards Odia language, literature, art, culture and tradition.

It is worth noting that Dr. Iti Samanta is well known in the world of Indian literature as a writer. Many stories, novels and columns written by Samanta have won many readers’ appreciation.

Similarly, Dr Samanta’s two films, ‘Kathantara’ and ‘Krantidhara’, have won national and state awards and have been highly praised abroad.

She is the editor of the popular family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and the children’s magazine ‘Kuni Katha’ which has been published continuously for the last 23 years.

In addition, she is the head of Odisha’s unique fabric brand ‘Shefali’. ‘Shefali’ is working towards the global spread of Odisha’s handlooms.

It is to be noted that women who have immense contribution towards the society and advancement of women in various fields are honored with ‘Times Power Women Odisha’.