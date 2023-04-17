Eminent Economist Prof Ghanshyam Das passes away in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prof Dr Ghanshyam Das, an eminent economist from Odisha passed away on Monday at the age of 93 in Baramunda area in Bhubaneswar.

Born in Cuttack Prof Das was an alumnus of Ravenshaw University. Later, he did his higher studies in the London School of Economics as a Commonwealth Scholar. He held important positions like being the RBI Chair Professor of economics, Subject Expert Member Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and retired as the DPI – Higher Education for Government of Odisha.

Prof Das was appointed by the High Court to head the fact finding committee for Chilka Fisheries and submitted a Report (1993) to the Government of Odisha which is widely cited by researchers later on in their studies around the Chilka fisheries.

Post-retirement Prof Ghanshyam Das was also decorated as a Professor Emeritus in Economics. A renowned Economist and a revered teacher Prof Das’ contribution to the State academic circle is significant.

He had lost his wife Ms Kalpana Das earlier in 1998 and younger daughter in 1994.

Now he is survived by his eldest daughter, two sons, daughters in law, grand and great grandchildren.

Family and friends have paid their last respects to the noble soul at the residence of his eldest daughter where his body was kept. His cremation and last rites were performed at Swarga Dwar in Puri yesterday evening.