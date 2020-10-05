Bhubaneswar: The District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Khurda was attacked by two elephants in the wee hours of morning today. The elephants entered the premises of the hospital by breaking the boundary wall.

The jumbos broke the wall and entered the hospital premises near the staff quarters. The doctors and nurses were panic stricken on spotting the elephants.

The Forest Department officaials were alerted immediately. They reached the spot and immediately started shooing away the pachyderms.