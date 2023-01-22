Elephant’s carcass found in Similipal, tusks missing

Baripada: Yet another elephant’s carcass was found in Similipal National Park of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The officials of the forest department rushed to the spot after getting information and recovered the decomposed carcass of the pachyderm.

While the exact reason behind the jumbo’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that the animal might have been killed by the poachers as the tusks are missing.

A probe by forest officials has started. It is speculated that the tusker might have been killed by the wildlife criminals 10-15 days back.

The elephant’s death has raised a question mark over the steps taken by the forest officials for the safety of the tuskers as the number of elephant casualties is increasing in the State.