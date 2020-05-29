Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A woman has been trampled to death right in the middle of her village in Dhenkanal. The incident has been reported from Madhabalua village under Sarangi range.

The woman has been identified as Kaushalya Sahoo. According to reports, the woman was sweeping her courtyard when all of a sudden the elephant rushed in and trampled her to death.

The incident took place right in the middle of the village and thus, people are terrified. The forest officials arrived late which led to protests among villagers.