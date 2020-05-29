Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: A woman has been trampled to death right in the middle of her village in Dhenkanal. The incident has been reported from Madhabalua village under Sarangi range.

The woman has been identified as Kaushalya Sahoo. According to reports, the woman was sweeping her courtyard when all of a sudden the elephant rushed in and trampled her to death.

The incident took place right in the middle of the village and thus, people are terrified. The forest officials arrived late which led to protests among villagers.

 

You might also like
State

Two COVID19 Patients Die Of Other Sickness: Odisha Health Dept

State

Newly Married Couple Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhubaneswar

State

Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odia female migrant workers from Kerala to Odisha

State

12 COVID19 Positives In Odisha’s Khurda Among 63 Detected Today, Check Details…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.