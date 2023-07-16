Elephant tramples woman to death in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, an elephant trampled an elderly woman to death in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today. The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Asamati Bhatra of Thatabeda village.

According to reports, Bhatra along with his son had gone to Jagipadar to attend a family function. However, the duo came across a jumbo while returning home after the program.

While her son managed to run away from the spot, Bhatra could not; consequently the pachyderm attacked her causing her death on the spot.

Later, the villagers went to the spot and recovered her body.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the Thatabeda village following her death due to elephant attack. The locals also demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased woman.