Dhenkanal: A farmer lost his life as an elephant trampled him to death in Bedapada village under the Hindol forest division in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Bholeswar Dehury of Bedapada village, say reports.

According to sources, Bholeswar along with one other farmer had gone to their farmland to check on the corps but unfortunately they were attacked by the wild elephant late at night.

Bholeswar was killed in the elephant attack while the other farmer had a narrow escape.

On being informed on Monday morning, the forest officials and police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.