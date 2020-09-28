elephant attack farmer in dhenkanal
Representational Image

Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: A farmer lost his life as an elephant trampled him to death in Bedapada village under the Hindol forest division in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Bholeswar Dehury of Bedapada village, say reports.

Related News

Huge tortoise rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Watch

Shocking! Youth punished by hanging brick from his private…

Meritorious student from Odisha’s Kendrapara to…

+3 cut off marks for Degree Colleges in Odisha for 2020-21…

According to sources, Bholeswar along with one other farmer had gone to their farmland to check on the corps but unfortunately they were attacked by the wild elephant late at night.

Bholeswar was killed in the elephant attack while the other farmer had a narrow escape.

On being informed on Monday morning, the forest officials and police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

You might also like
State

Slums To Be Converted Into ‘Adarsh Colony’ Says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Huge tortoise rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Watch

State

Kalpataru Ojha Expelled From BJD Due To ‘Anti-Party Activities’

State

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art For Nightingale Of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar On…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7