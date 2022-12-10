Elephant tramples elderly woman to death in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: An elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Biradia jungle under Kapilas range of Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jhunu Nayak.

Sources say, Jhunu had gone to the jungle for goat grazing when a wild tusker attacked her and trampled her to death on the spot.

On being informed, the Forest officials and police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitated villagers.