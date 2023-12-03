Elephant tramples man to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: An elephant trampled man to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday. The incident has come to the fore from Bhejidi village under Bhuyan-Juanga-Pidha forest range of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Banmali Munda.

According to sources, the elephant attack Banmali which resulted in the death of the man.

A pale of gloom has been spread in the village over sudden demise of the man. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.