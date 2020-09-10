Elephant Strays Into Human Habitat In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped among the locals after an elephant entered into Bharatpur GA colony in Khandagiri late last night.

As per sources, the pachyderm entered the Bharatpur area in search of food and then wreaked havoc in the area, damaged walls and uprooted trees.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the area and launched an operation to drive away the tusker.

After keeping a close watch on the movement of the animal, the officials successfully drove the pachyderm into the forest.

There is no end to this human-animal conflict as such incidents have been reported from all over the state.

