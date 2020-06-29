elephant attack
Elephant strays into Bhubaneswar!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped residents of Infocity area in Bhubaneswar after a wild elephant was spotted moving around the area on Monday.

According to reports, some locals spotted the elephant which was moving behind the Mindtree office situated in Infocity area of the State capital city and informed about it to the forest officials.

Efforts by a team comprising local police and forest officials are underway to prevent the elephant from straying into the residential area and disperse it from area.

