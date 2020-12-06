Elephant Run Over By Moving Train In Odisha

Sambalpur: An elephant was killed after being hit by a moving train near Gadagadabahal between Jujumura and Hatibari area of Sambalpur district last evening.

Sources said, the pachyderm was crossing the railway track around 6.30 PM when Bhubaneswar Rourkela Intercity Express hit the tusker killing him on the spot. The elephant age is estimated to be around 10-12 years.

Later, the forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass and have started an investigation.

Earlier, on November 30 a tusker was killed due to electrocution in Sambalpur.