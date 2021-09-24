Elephant rescue operation turns tragic as Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das dies after drowning

Cuttack: Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das died after drowning in the Mahanadi river on Friday. This was informed by the Emergency Officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Bhubanananda Maharana.

According to reports, Arindam Das along and his cameraman Prabhat Sinha were in the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat that capsized at Mundali during the rescue operation of the elephant stuck at the spot.

Apart from Arindam and Prabhat, there were five members of ODRAF team. Six of them were rescued in a critical condition and were rushed to SCB Hospital. Unfortunately, Arindam was received dead, while others are still undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

“We received five persons including two media persons. One of the journalists was received dead. Still, we tried for more than an hour to revive him, but sadly we could not. Another cameraman is admitted at the ICU of the Medical ward of the hospital. His condition is also critical,” said Bhubanananda Maharana.

“Likewise, the condition of one of the three ODRAF team members is also critical,” he added.

Till the filing of this report, one of the ODRAF team members, Sitaram Murmu, is still missing.

Meanwhile, a wave of grief swept across the Odia media industry following the death of Arindam Das. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others who expressed their deep condolences over the senior journalist’s death. They also wished the speedy recovery of all those who were injured in the tragic incident.

କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଯୁବ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ଅରିନ୍ଦମ ଦାସଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସାମ୍ବାଦିକତା ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 24, 2021

Also Read: Elephant gets stuck near Mundali bridge in Athagarh, Rescue operation underway