Elephant rampage near Betnoti forest range in Mayurbhanj, 2 foresters critical

Mayurbhanj: In heart-wrenching incident, two forest department employees sustained serious injuries in an elephant attack near Betnoti village in Bhanjanagar range under Berhampur forest division.

The victims have been identified as forest guard Pradeep Dehuri and protection assistant Jatindra Kisk.

For the past few days, there have been reports of elephant disturbances in the Rasagobindapur Range and Betanoti range. This has caused fear among the local residents.

In response to these incidents, the Forest Department has initiated patrolling. Last night, as they attempted to drive away the elephants, a major confrontation occurred, resulting in forest guard Pradeep and protection assistance Jatintra sustaining injuries.

According to reports, both victims have been admitted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

If their conditions worsen, they may be transferred to the All India Medical School (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar.