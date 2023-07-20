Elephant rampage creates panic in Mayurbhanj

A total of 32 elephants have reportedly been spotted at several areas across the Karanjia town of Mayurbhanj district.

By Akankshya Mishra
mayurbhanj elephant herd
Representational image

Mayurbhanj: A reign of terror caused by a herd of elephants near the Karanjia forest of the district shows no signs of coming to an end. Reportedly, a total of 32 elephants have been spotted at several locations of the town.

In the late hours of last night, a tusker was seen roaming in the market area of Sukruli town.

The situation poses a significant threat to the nearby communities. Around 100 villages have been gripped by fear due to the presence of the elephant herd.

