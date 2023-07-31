Elephant rampage creates panic in Keonjhar

The elephant herd entered an NGO camp that was set up in Parbatipur village in Keonjhar, causing a commotion at the place.

Representational image

Karanjia: In yet another incident of elephant rampage in Karanjia, 8 tuskers ventured into Keonjhar from the Karanjia forest range. Reportedly, the elephants entered into an NGO camp set up in Parbatipur village.

The situation created a commotion among the people present at the camp. However, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Later, the elephants retreated to the nearby mango forest.

