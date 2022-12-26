Elephant menace in Odisha village, forest officials detained

Sundargarh: Villagers in Sundargarh district have taken the law to their hands over the elephant menace in their village on Monday.

It is noteworthy that, after being fed up with elephant menace, villagers of Jakaikela in Sundargarh district have taken the extreme step of detaining two forest officers that is the ranger and forester.

It is further worth mentioning that the protestors also blocked the Bonai – Jangala road demanding measures to drive away the two tuskers who have been creating havoc in their village since some time.

Further details awaited in this matter.