Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia, Locals terrified

Karanjia: The locals of the Dudhiani forest range of Mayurbhanj district’s Karanjia forest division has been living in constant fear as a herd of wild elephants has been roaming around in the area for the last few days.

The herd has been wreaking havoc in the Karanjia forest division of Mayurbhanj district for some days now. According to reports, a herd of 24 wild tuskers have been spreading terror in the Shukrili, Karanjia, Rua and Jashipur blocks

Due to the repeated elephant attack, the enraged villagers had even detained two forest officials demanding them to drive the elephants out of the village.

The herd recently destroyed three houses and crops over several acres of fields in Balagaon in the Dudhiani range. The elephants have also destroyed many accessorize in the house.

The forest department has informed that the elephant herd is now in Pala forest near Dari. People also have to suffer from power cuts as the electricity was being cut off around where the elephants were seen. Due to More than 100 villages are currently living in terror due to the elephants.