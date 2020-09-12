Cuttack : A herd of 18-20 elephants was found stranded on a patch of alluvial land in the middle of Mahanadi river near Bhagipur here in the district.

As per reports, the elephants were moving towards Chandaka forest from Athagarh’s Sukasan jungle .While crossing the swollen river, they got stuck in the floodplain or ‘Daspur Ghata’ in the middle of the river due to strong water current.

The herd could not cross the river due to excess water flow and is expected to move in the evening after the water recedes from the floodplain.

After locals spotted the stranded herd in the wee hours of Saturday, they alerted the Damapada forest range office and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Officials have kept a close vigil on the pachyderm herd.