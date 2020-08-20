Elephant Herd Stands Guard
Representational Image

Elephant Gives Birth Near NH-55 In Odisha, Herd Of 20 Stand Guard

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A herd of about 20 wild elephants were seen guarding a newborn calf under Athagarh forest division in the district today, a rare sight indeed.

Vehicular movements were disrupted on NH-55 adjoining to Suniamunha forest under Cuttack district.

The elephant calf was spotted in the forest near the National Highway in the wee hours of morning. Soon, other elephants started gathering around the baby elephant.

As many as 20 elephants were seen moving in the area. The forest officials were informed.

Further details are awaited.

