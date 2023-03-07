Elephant found dead in Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary

Bhawanipatna: In what can be considered as sad news for the animal lovers, yet another elephant was found dead in the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district.

Some people of the locality spotted the carcass of the elephant in the Ghusurigudi forest in the Tentulipadar area of the sanctuary and informed the local forest officials.

On being informed, a team of forest officials reached the spot and clarified that the tusker was killed in a fight with another elephant four days back.