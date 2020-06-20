Elephant Found Dead in Angul District of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: An elephant was found dead in forest area of Chendipada in Angul district of Odisha on Saturday.

According to reports, the elephant had been sighted roaming in the Chhendipada area last evening.  It reportedly created panic and later proceeded to the deep forest.

On Saturday morning the villagers found the dead body of the elephant and informed the forest officials about it. On being informed the Forest Department officials reached the spot and started investigation.

The exact reason behind death of the elephant is yet to be ascertained. The Forest Department is probing the matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha records highest number of Covid-19 recovery cases in 24 hrs; Total 3534 cured

State

Dr Achyuta Samanta featured in Forbes magazine

Nation

PM Narendra Modi launches Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojna scheme for migrants,…

State

NTPC invites application for 100 vacancies, apply before July 6

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.