Elephant Found Dead in Angul District of Odisha

Angul: An elephant was found dead in forest area of Chendipada in Angul district of Odisha on Saturday.

According to reports, the elephant had been sighted roaming in the Chhendipada area last evening. It reportedly created panic and later proceeded to the deep forest.

On Saturday morning the villagers found the dead body of the elephant and informed the forest officials about it. On being informed the Forest Department officials reached the spot and started investigation.

The exact reason behind death of the elephant is yet to be ascertained. The Forest Department is probing the matter.