Elephant Falls Into Well In Angul District Of Odisha

Angul: An elephant has been found in a well at Balijereng villgae under Purunagarh Range in Angul district of Odisha.

According to reports, the jumbo fell into the empty well on Wednesday night when it was out in the forest searching for food.

On getting the information, the Forest Department officials arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

Till the last reports came in, the rescue operation is underway with the help of a JCB.